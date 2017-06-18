Garry Kasparov: The World Should Embrace Artificial Intelligence (bbc.com) 21
"Chess champion Garry Kasparov was beaten at his game by a chess-playing AI," writes dryriver. "But he does not think that AI is a bad thing." From Kasparov's interview with the BBC: "We have to start recognizing the inevitability of machines taking over more and more tasks that we used to do in the past. It's called progress. Machines replaced farm animals and all forms of manual labor, and now machines are about to take over more menial parts of cognition. Big deal. It's happening. And we should not be alarmed about it. We should just take it as a fact and look into the future, trying to understand how can we adjust."
Kasparov has given the issue a lot of thought -- last month he released a new book called Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins. But he also says that the IBM machine that beat him "was anything but intelligent. It was as intelligent as your alarm clock. A very expensive one, a $10 million alarm clock, but still an alarm clock. Very poweful -- brute force, with little chess knowledge. But chess proved to be vulnerable to the brute force. it could be crunched once hardware got fast enough and databases got big enough and algorithms got smart enough."
Kasparov has given the issue a lot of thought -- last month he released a new book called Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins. But he also says that the IBM machine that beat him "was anything but intelligent. It was as intelligent as your alarm clock. A very expensive one, a $10 million alarm clock, but still an alarm clock. Very poweful -- brute force, with little chess knowledge. But chess proved to be vulnerable to the brute force. it could be crunched once hardware got fast enough and databases got big enough and algorithms got smart enough."
Did Kasparov not hear about AlphaGo? (Score:2)
Go was supposed to be a much tougher challenge, not expected to be dominated by machines for decades and I wouldn't call it an outright win just yet for the A.I.s but the pool of humans who are even capable of holding their own against AlphaGo has likely dropped to below 1000, out of 7 billion
Re: (Score:2)
Go was supposed to be a much tougher challenge, not expected to be dominated by machines for decades
I don't think many people keeping up with advances in machine learning were surprised. There were several teams working on Go, and they were making rapid progress. The hardware was also improving rapidly, and much more historical game data was available.
the pool of humans who are even capable of holding their own against AlphaGo has likely dropped to below 1000, out of 7 billion
No, the number is zero. No human will ever again beat the best Go program.
There will still be human Go tournaments, just like forklifts haven't done away with human weightlifting contests.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think many people keeping up with advances in machine learning were surprised.
Most people even involved with Alpha Go were surprised at how quickly they were able to dominate human Go champions. From what I have read only Hassabis was confident they could do it in a few years. In most cases even AI researchers are often wrong about how quickly AI is getting better.
Humans are not very good at comprehending exponential increases in capability, even in their chosen fields. People have been spending too much time worrying about the end of Moore's law, and ignoring that exponential increa
Re: (Score:1)
Per recent results, it has dropped to zero out of 7 billion. It demolished the best player in the world 3 games to 0. At the Future of Go summit AlphaGo was 60:0 against professional players. There's little doubt it was better than any human player in its last incarnation.
Re: (Score:2)
Current research is mostly centered on "weak AI", that is machines and algorithms that tackle a specific set of problems. As such, it cannot take over the world, but it can allow the elite/1%/whatever to get to the point where they no longer need other humans for anything.
Although the end result will likely be the same for you and me.
New slave labor! (Score:2)
In 20 years people will just make a downpayment on a loan for a self driving car and then that car will drive for Uber to make money for the master, whose job will consist of keeping it in good running order. Bored? Just design some fashions, print out a batch on 3D printers in the basement and trade with neighbors. After all, robots don't care that they are exploited.... or so will keep telling outselves.
This Is IBM Deep Blue Speaking (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe one day Kasparov will embrace natural intelligence and reject Fomenko.
Ditto. Kasparov was a great chess player but he's also nuts. A total crank. I don't anyone really wants Kasparov endorsing anything, except a book on chess.
Re: (Score:2)
A combination of both. The better the algorithm, the less brute force it needs.
Think of it as a lever.
Social puzzle (Score:1)
Almost everyone likes the idea of machines taking over grunt work like laundry and driving, but our society is NOT designed to distribute the benefits of AI evenly enough: many will get screwed, career-wise.
It's not so much about AI versus jobs, but how society adjusts (or doesn't). Change can be painful, especially if done wrong.
If the current trend continues, the owners of the technology will get really rich, and the rest will struggle or fail, fighting bitterly over the remaining scraps in ever uglier "c
Re: (Score:2)
computers and more broadly information tech and internet have been changing the workforce and economy for decades. You'll be in error if you project the present into the future where the only that changes is computers doing work. there are breakthroughs in energy production, biology, and yes even info tech that will make all sorts of new jobs even as we have robots
Re: (Score:1)
It's pretty safe to say that most those "new jobs" will require fairly hefty education requirements. Our current education system is not up to the task.
Bernie S. is right in that a college education (or equiv.) is now a necessity in the current economy the way a high-school education was in the recent past.
50 years of nonsense (Score:1)
Humans playing chess is like a dog riding a bicycle: it can be done, but it's not what the organism was designed for. Same is true for Go. The old AI idea of playing games was just a way to show that computers could show SOME intelligent behavior. The Turing test does not involve a game of chess, checkers, go, or tic-tac-toe. Ultimately, tightly constrained domains with well-defined rules but complex search trees are fertile for machine dominance.
The harder problems are involved in what humans do withou