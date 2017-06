Garry Kasparov: The World Should Embrace Artificial Intelligence

"Chess champion Garry Kasparov was beaten at his game by a chess-playing AI," writes dryriver . "But he does not think that AI is a bad thing." From Kasparov's interview with the BBC:Kasparov has given the issue a lot of thought -- last month he released a new book called Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins. But he also says that the IBM machine that beat him "was anything but intelligent. It was as intelligent as your alarm clock. A very expensive one, a $10 million alarm clock, but still an alarm clock. Very poweful -- brute force, with little chess knowledge. But chess proved to be vulnerable to the brute force. it could be crunched once hardware got fast enough and databases got big enough and algorithms got smart enough."