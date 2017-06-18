Tableau Software Drops Its 'Twitter Crowd Favorite' Data Viz Contests

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


theodp writes: As part of its 'Iron Viz' data visualization contests that lead up to its annual conferences, Tableau Software ($4.8B market cap) has awarded $500 gift cards to 'Twitter Crowd Favorites', contestants whose data viz draw the most 'votes' (tagged Tweets) on Twitter. But no more. As it expanded Iron Viz eligibility to China, Tableau said it 'just didn't seem fair' to allow popular voting in its worldwide contests since the Chinese government blocks citizens' Twitter use. "As Chinese authors join the contest," the Tableau Public blog explained, "we have to say goodbye to the Twitter Crowd Favorite. Twitter is blocked in mainland China and it wouldn't be fair for our Chinese contestants." And the latest Iron Viz Contest FAQs confirm the change: "Q. I heard there won't be a Crowd Favorite prize, is that true? A. Absolutely true. China is among the new countries who can take part in the Iron Viz, and Twitter doesn't work in mainland China. The usual Twitter Popular Vote just didn't seem fair."
  • So you punish everyone else because China blocks twitter? That's a horrible decision.

      It's easier than admitting that viz contest winners could be / was gamed by voting from fake twitter accounts.

      They're really just showing the stupidity of all these "Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, message us on SnapChat, send us pictures on Instagram and send us an SMS to win!" contests companies are running. If you want to run a contest, run it in-house instead of trying to get your current users to inadvertently advertise you to all of their friends.

        I don't disagree with you, but we're assuming China (or some other country) hasn't blocked that site as well.

          But then what's the problem?

          This is because the site has gotten a bunch of Chinese authors. They wouldn't get Chinese authors if China was blocking the site - or at least could point to the block and say "Your problem!"

  • not sure what the *real* reason is, but it sure isn't what they're saying

    this type of PR where is everything is always rosy and noble is one of the most obvious signs of turd polishing
  • WTF. If China abuses its citizens it is somehow incumbent upon US companies to compensate.

    Is this the new standard of globalization. Reducing everyone to the lost common denominator?
  • I am the only one with the feeling that this summary is designed so that it leaks bits of information only to readers that already know about the story?

  • "Here at the Olympics Committee we've notice that many countries don't have snow. So, to be fair, we have canceled the Winter Olympics."

    "Here at Tableau we've noticed that many of our Chinese customers do not live in the United States. So, to be fair, we have canceled our 2017 conference in Las Vegas."

