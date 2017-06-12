Artificial Intelligence Can Now Predict Suicide With Remarkable Accuracy (qz.com) 49
An anonymous reader writes: Colin Walsh, data scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and his colleagues have created machine-learning algorithms that predict, with unnerving accuracy, the likelihood that a patient will attempt suicide. In trials, results have been 80-90% accurate when predicting whether someone will attempt suicide within the next two years, and 92% accurate in predicting whether someone will attempt suicide within the next week. The prediction is based on data that's widely available from all hospital admissions, including age, gender, zip codes, medications, and prior diagnoses. Walsh and his team gathered data on 5,167 patients from Vanderbilt University Medical Center that had been admitted with signs of self-harm or suicidal ideation. They read each of these cases to identify the 3,250 instances of suicide attempts. This set of more than 5,000 cases was used to train the machine to identify those at risk of attempted suicide compared to those who committed self-harm but showed no evidence of suicidal intent.
Have things changed in recent years... (Score:2)
I never did find ELIZA to be that effective as a program.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ELIZA [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?
I like it, I like it.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?
All those questions are enough to drive someone to commit suicide. Wait a minute...
An Algorithm.... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Artificial Intelligence uses algorithms.
Natural Intelligence uses algorithms too
...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: And we thought skynet will kill us all... (Score:1)
Skynet (Score:1)
Perhaps this study is just a cover, and SkyNet is actually developing a subtler approach to offing humanity?
Simple solution (Score:2, Troll)
Give people a reason to not kill themselves and you'll see rates drop.
Re: Simple solution (Score:2)
How about "a chance to prove the AI wrong."
Falso positives and negatives calculation (Score:4, Interesting)
So who can do the calculations for the false postives and the false negatives? Because I am sure that this will calculate that I am willing to kill myself, even if I have no desire to do so and tell me that I won't when I am willing to do so.
Re: (Score:1)
Distopian prediction: Life insurance payout denied. Despite a clean tox screen, your relative was suicidal (according to our algorithm) and was intentionally driving at a time of night when she knew a lot of drunk drivers would be on the road.
Hmm... (Score:2)
All of their study group had indicated suicidal tendencies, and around 60% had actually attempted suicide.
I don't need a computer to tell me that there is a good chance some of these people will attempt suicide again.
92% accuracy! (Score:2)
It seems a new a sample of AI-labelled-really-meaning-nothing hype (or dishonestly/ignorantly over-fitted, bl
Re: (Score:2)
your are correct, these morons used a group of suicidal patients for their case study and now are claiming great success.
Re: (Score:2)
used a group of suicidal patients
It looked like this or that they were mostly dealing with not-committing-suicide-at-all people. You can get something like 92% either by having an almost perfect understanding of the given situation (extremely unlikely scenario here) or by playing around with numbers and showing whatever you want to show.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have made an algorithm that says that of those who never had previously tried suicide and then did it successfully, 97% did it for the first time. (+-3% accuracy on the calculation)
Optimization (Score:2)
"It looks like you are trying to... (Score:1)
This will make for some really dark Clippy jokes.
Minority report procogs? (Score:2)
Percentages are misleading (Score:2)
Simple accuracy percentages are misleading when applied to low-probability events. An "AI" that always returned "No" to the query "Will this person commit suicide within the next two years?" would be 97.2% accurate (and 99.975% accurate for the next-week variant). And yet, that "AI" would be absolutely useless for any practical purpose.
Not to mention, with suicides, access to means has been a better statistical predictor than anything else, even mental illness. A person with no personal or family history of
So what? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)