AI

Posted by msmash from the AI-for-good dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Colin Walsh, data scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and his colleagues have created machine-learning algorithms that predict, with unnerving accuracy, the likelihood that a patient will attempt suicide. In trials, results have been 80-90% accurate when predicting whether someone will attempt suicide within the next two years, and 92% accurate in predicting whether someone will attempt suicide within the next week. The prediction is based on data that's widely available from all hospital admissions, including age, gender, zip codes, medications, and prior diagnoses. Walsh and his team gathered data on 5,167 patients from Vanderbilt University Medical Center that had been admitted with signs of self-harm or suicidal ideation. They read each of these cases to identify the 3,250 instances of suicide attempts. This set of more than 5,000 cases was used to train the machine to identify those at risk of attempted suicide compared to those who committed self-harm but showed no evidence of suicidal intent.

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Predict Suicide With Remarkable Accuracy

  • I never did find ELIZA to be that effective as a program.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ELIZA [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by haystor ( 102186 )

      Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?

      • Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?

        I like it, I like it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Why is it you say you don't find ELIZA to be that effective as a program?

        All those questions are enough to drive someone to commit suicide. Wait a minute...

  • An Algorithm.... (Score:4, Informative)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @11:25AM (#54602381)
    not artificial intelligence.
    • Artificial Intelligence uses algorithms.

      • Artificial Intelligence uses algorithms.

        Natural Intelligence uses algorithms too ...

        • Unless you don't know what you're doing, then you're going try "heuristically" (read: panickingly) anything that comes to your mind.

  • Skynet (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Perhaps this study is just a cover, and SkyNet is actually developing a subtler approach to offing humanity?

  • Give people a reason to not kill themselves and you'll see rates drop.

  • Falso positives and negatives calculation (Score:4, Interesting)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @11:35AM (#54602465)

    So who can do the calculations for the false postives and the false negatives? Because I am sure that this will calculate that I am willing to kill myself, even if I have no desire to do so and tell me that I won't when I am willing to do so.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Distopian prediction: Life insurance payout denied. Despite a clean tox screen, your relative was suicidal (according to our algorithm) and was intentionally driving at a time of night when she knew a lot of drunk drivers would be on the road.

  • All of their study group had indicated suicidal tendencies, and around 60% had actually attempted suicide.

    I don't need a computer to tell me that there is a good chance some of these people will attempt suicide again.

  • This sounds way too unrealistic, even before analysing the methodology (how are they training the algorithm? By letting people die during various years?!). I am not familiar with suicide-prone personalities, but "AI" can certainly not understand better than humans. So, having an algorithm delivering 92% accuracy would imply that people could detect these situations even more accurately than that(?!)

    It seems a new a sample of AI-labelled-really-meaning-nothing hype (or dishonestly/ignorantly over-fitted, bl

    • your are correct, these morons used a group of suicidal patients for their case study and now are claiming great success.

      • used a group of suicidal patients

        It looked like this or that they were mostly dealing with not-committing-suicide-at-all people. You can get something like 92% either by having an almost perfect understanding of the given situation (extremely unlikely scenario here) or by playing around with numbers and showing whatever you want to show.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      I have made an algorithm that says that of those who never had previously tried suicide and then did it successfully, 97% did it for the first time. (+-3% accuracy on the calculation)

  • When the algorithm discovers it can improve accuracy by driving people to suicide by being linked to robocalling systems

  • This will make for some really dark Clippy jokes.

  • If a clever piece of software accurately predicts destructive behavior, should authorities step in even though it has not happened yet? I could see arguments both ways.

  • Simple accuracy percentages are misleading when applied to low-probability events. An "AI" that always returned "No" to the query "Will this person commit suicide within the next two years?" would be 97.2% accurate (and 99.975% accurate for the next-week variant). And yet, that "AI" would be absolutely useless for any practical purpose.

    Not to mention, with suicides, access to means has been a better statistical predictor than anything else, even mental illness. A person with no personal or family history of

  • You could design a questionnaire that is just as accurate. Are we now going to call printed words on a piece of paper 'AI', too?
    • I agree. It isn't a surprise that modern machine learning can recognize patterns. I don't see how this is even close to innovative. Now if it resulted in changing treatment offered to patients such that the outcomes were improved relative to current human Dr recommendations, then that would be interesting.

