Ex-IBM Employee Guilty of Stealing Secrets For China (fortune.com) 69

Posted by EditorDavid from the economic-espionage dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: A former developer for IBM pled guilty on Friday to economic espionage and to stealing trade secrets related to a type of software known as a clustered file system, which IBM sells to customers around the world. Xu Jiaqiang stole the secrets during his stint at IBM from 2010 to 2014 "to benefit the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China," according to the U.S. Justice Department. In a press release describing the criminal charges, the Justice Department also stated that Xu tried to sell secret IBM source code to undercover FBI agents posing as tech investors. (The agency does not explain if Xu's scheme to sell to tech investors was to benefit China or to line his own pockets).

Part of the sting involved Xu demonstrating the stolen software, which speeds computer performance by distributing works across multiple servers, on a sample network. The former employee acknowledged that others would know the software had been taken from IBM, but said he could create extra computer scripts to help mask its origins.
At one point 31-year-old Xu even showed undercover FBI agents the part of the source code that identified it as coming from IBM "as well as the date on which it had been copyrighted."

  • Who cares? (Score:4)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Sunday May 21, 2017 @07:00PM (#54460643)

    China got what it wanted and this guy will spend a few years clothed, housed and fed by the taxpayer before retiring as a people's hero with a medal in China.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      China got what it wanted and this guy will spend a few years clothed, housed and fed by the taxpayer before retiring as a people's hero with a medal in China.

      Ideally it would be much longer than a few years. A sentence of 50 years or more would be ideal. That way we can warehouse this guy until the day when the Chinese have somebody that we want and then we can make a trade. This is why it's better not to execute spies when we catch them, you never know when they might come in handy to make a trade with a regime that otherwise might be disinclined to do a deal under any other circumstances. In fact, when they know that you gave their spy a bullet to the back of

  • After 20+ quarters of falling revenue... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...The real news here should that IBM has (or had) something worth stealing!

  • "Part of the sting involved Xu demonstrating the stolen software, which speeds computer performance by distributing works across multiple servers, on a sample network. " This has been done for years.
  • Was he an H1-B visa holder? I wouldn't be surprised.

  • This should be a *civil* case. Why are the FBI and the Justice Department wasting their time on this? It's not the government's job to enforce these companies' ridiculous proprietary, closed-source license agreements.

