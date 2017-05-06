Swarm AI Spectacularly Fails To Predict Kentucky Derby Winners A Second Time

1. Classic Empire (finished 4th)

2. McCracken (finished 8th)

3. Irish War Cry (finished 10th)

4. Always Dreaming (finished 1st)

5. Hence (finished 11th)

6. Gunnevera (finished 7th)

7. Practical Joke (finished 5th)

8. Battle of Midway (finished 3rd)

9. Tapwrit (finished 6th)

10. J Echo Boys (finished 15th)

11. Sonneteer (finished 16th)

Below are the picks that resulted from the "AI swarm " guessing which of the 20 thoroughbreds in today's race were most likely to win -- along with each horse's actual finishing position in parentheses (as reported by CBS ).

TechRepublic reports that the swarm "also picked the unheralded horses with the best chance of sneaking into the top four."

1. Practical Joke (finished 5th)

2. Battle of Midway (finished 3rd)

3. Tapwrit (finished 6th)

4. J Boys Echo (finished 15th)

But even before the race, there were suspicions the AI swarm couldn't successfully predict this year's winners, according to TechRepublic. "While last year's swarm was clear-cut because it was a top-heavy field with a few outstanding horses, this year's swarm reflected the fact that the race is more of a toss-up in 2017."