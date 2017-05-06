Swarm AI Spectacularly Fails To Predict Kentucky Derby Winners A Second Time (techrepublic.com) 2
Thursday TechRepublic described the big prediction: In May 2016, a relatively unknown startup called Unanimous A.I. made big headlines when its AI-based platform used collective intelligence to create a prediction for the Kentucky Derby superfecta -- the top four horses, in order of finish. It made exactly the right pick, which returned $541.10 on a $1 bet... Churchill Downs took notice last year and decided to collaborate with Unanimous A.I. to create an official AI swarm made up of handicappers and racing analysts to predict the top finishers for this year's Derby. The track is calling this the "super-expert" Derby pick. On Wednesday, the handicappers logged into Unanimous A.I.'s UNU platform from across the US, and answered a series of questions that gradually narrowed down their picks from the field of 20 horses until they created consensus on the top four picks and the order of finish.Below are the picks that resulted from the "AI swarm" guessing which of the 20 thoroughbreds in today's race were most likely to win -- along with each horse's actual finishing position in parentheses (as reported by CBS).
Here's my report on the results...
- 1. Classic Empire (finished 4th)
- 2. McCracken (finished 8th)
- 3. Irish War Cry (finished 10th)
- 4. Always Dreaming (finished 1st)
- 5. Hence (finished 11th)
- 6. Gunnevera (finished 7th)
- 7. Practical Joke (finished 5th)
- 8. Battle of Midway (finished 3rd)
- 9. Tapwrit (finished 6th)
- 10. J Echo Boys (finished 15th)
- 11. Sonneteer (finished 16th)
TechRepublic reports that the swarm "also picked the unheralded horses with the best chance of sneaking into the top four."
- 1. Practical Joke (finished 5th)
- 2. Battle of Midway (finished 3rd)
- 3. Tapwrit (finished 6th)
- 4. J Boys Echo (finished 15th)
But even before the race, there were suspicions the AI swarm couldn't successfully predict this year's winners, according to TechRepublic. "While last year's swarm was clear-cut because it was a top-heavy field with a few outstanding horses, this year's swarm reflected the fact that the race is more of a toss-up in 2017."
