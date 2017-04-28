Report Shows Another Diversity Challenge: Retaining Employees (sfchronicle.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: Women, blacks and Latinos are far more likely to quit jobs in tech than white or Asian men, according to a new report by the Kapor Center for Social Impact. The Oakland nonprofit commissioned an online survey by the Harris Poll, which asked 2,006 people who voluntarily left tech jobs in the past three years about why they quit. It found women were twice as likely to leave as men (alternative link), while black and Latino tech workers were 3.5 times likelier to quit than white or Asian colleagues. The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.
Remember: Ego comes first.
The unqualified never know that they are unqualified. It's just a bunch of meanies, picking on them.
The worst thing that can happen to office morale is for an incompetent to be promoted and rewarded. I've seen it happen, it's the fastest way to wreck a working team.
This comment is more accurate than it is flamebait.
Childbirth? (Score:3)
I know it doesn't account for all of it, but I've lost many female co-workers to motherhood and their decision to stay at home with their children.
Literally in the Summary (Score:4, Informative)
"The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment."
Motherhood is one factor, but I hesitate to go there first because there is still such a problem with harassment in tech. Still, a company can make the job easier for working mothers in a couple of ways (e.g. good maternity leave policy, providing good day care, providing a place and break time for recent mothers to express milk even if they are not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, etc...).
Stats are hard to find. Last I saw, fully 50% of 'maternity leave mothers' just take the bene but _never_ come back to work at their old employer.
But that has nothing to do with "tech". If that was the reason, then women would be more likely quit non-tech jobs as well. TFA doesn't address that
... because it is crap journalism written to push an agenda rather than present facts.
In the broader economy, the progress of women from entry level jobs (where they represent 53%) to mid-level (37%) to senior (26%) is often referred to as a "leaky pipeline", with women more likely to quit at every level and in all industries. Is it worse in tech? I dunno.
Maybe it varies from region to region, but in some areas, a software engineer/programmer only has a lifespan of six years because the competition is so fierce (entry requirements are having a GPA of 7.5+ from a prestigious university and being a team captain on the school competition teams). Everyone is determined to get the most interesting work in order to beef up their portfolio and get onto even bigger more interesting projects or to get a salary large enough to buy a house. Anyone male or female withou
Company's Fault (Score:2)
If that reason is given more often by women and minorities then it is whites and men... perhaps companies ARE mistreating women and minorities which WOULD make it the company's fault.
It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.
Being the perennial centrist, on-the-fence person that I am- I don't know which is the real reason.
White male here.
Coincidentally, I left my last 2 jobs for the exact same reason (perceived mistreatment). I think it is a 'thing', and not just for protected classes.
That's why people leave their jobs. Were they expecting to hear, "I just lost interest in my job?"
No...people don't say that. They blame the job, and those assholes they left behind.
It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.
As usual, the article doesn't provide enough details to make an informed decision on the matter.
Admittedly, I have limited perspective on this, but I often I observe the *company* treatment is probably better for women and under-represented minorities, but the *co-worker* treatment is probably much worse for women and under-represented minorities. True that a part of the *co-worker* treatment is part of the company culture and that part might be the company's responsibility, but you can't make co-workers treat each other non-awkwardly in situations that aren't strictly business related, and that make
Human Nature [Re:Company's Fault] (Score:2)
The company can't force employees to like someone. If there are known incidents, they can perhaps do something, but most "mistreatment" is subtle and/or unrecorded. The organization cannot micromanage social encounters at that level.
In general, many people are tribal jerks. I've had white colleagues who told about mistreatment when they worked with a uniform non-white group, such as all Asian. The "minority" is oft
If you're in IT, you better be an asshole or nothing will ever get done.
Not where I work. I've worked places where people got let go for no other reason than being an asshole. (naturally, that isn't how it was worded to them, but everyone knows that that is the real reason).
Assholes that everyone hates should be fired. Assholes who get the job done should be lauded.
Eli The Computer Guy: Being An "Asshole" As A Technology Professional
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_YaNGzplbE [youtube.com]
What if the asshole everyone hates is the one getting the job done?
They either go into management or get shot in the back.
Anybody that makes you be an asshole, or they won't do their job, is themselves a raging, festering, prolapsed asshole.
If _every_ boss (assuming your not 18) you've ever had was an asshole, that's you.
In my black, female opinion (I'm transgender and transracial):
As a bodybuilding Zambian with a big penis (I'm transphysique, transphallic and transnational) I'm offended by your misuse of the word "trans". It should not just be used on a whim to make a point.
As an obese person, no one cares what I think. (transfat).
This is Slashdot. You must be new here.
How long is employment supposed to be? (Score:2)
You are what you think you are. (Score:1)
The real blame goes on the people that hired unqualified people to improve the company image, not the people in the trenches that object to working with/carrying 'quota hires'.
They have more options (Score:2)
In my experience, job hoppers are those who have the freedom of options. This would indicate that these folks are more enabled than those stuck behind.
The Answer Comes Around 1am (Score:2)
On the whole, if you want to see who is most successful in IT just watch who walks out the office's front door at 1am, exhausted, stumbling to their car.
In a vast majority of cases it will not be the female employees. Invariably they have to leave at 5pm to catch the commuter train, or to pick up the kids, or a million other things.
Who it will be will be the single man who has no life or a married man who has a strong wife who works as a team with him to fulfill the goals of family.
That's been my experienc
The first question that comes to mind (Score:2)
is "Are women and minorities mistreated more often, or are white men more tolerant of being mistreated?"
Unfortunately, there's no possible way to ask that question that won't produce an hysterical, blind hatred response from pretty much everybody.
A comment from outside the slashdot sewer: (Score:2)
The responses to this article show the exact reason why it's so hard to maximize organizational talent: the inherent racism and sexism of little white male snowflakes who try to pretend their inherent advantages don't exist, while they do their best to sabotage others. There are, however, a few people who actually seem to get it, as this letter to the editor of a college paper shows.