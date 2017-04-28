Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Businesses

Report Shows Another Diversity Challenge: Retaining Employees (sfchronicle.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the story-of-their-lives dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Women, blacks and Latinos are far more likely to quit jobs in tech than white or Asian men, according to a new report by the Kapor Center for Social Impact. The Oakland nonprofit commissioned an online survey by the Harris Poll, which asked 2,006 people who voluntarily left tech jobs in the past three years about why they quit. It found women were twice as likely to leave as men (alternative link), while black and Latino tech workers were 3.5 times likelier to quit than white or Asian colleagues. The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.

Report Shows Another Diversity Challenge: Retaining Employees More | Reply

Report Shows Another Diversity Challenge: Retaining Employees

Comments Filter:

  • Childbirth? (Score:3)

    by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @02:03PM (#54320689) Homepage Journal

    I know it doesn't account for all of it, but I've lost many female co-workers to motherhood and their decision to stay at home with their children.

    • Literally in the Summary (Score:4, Informative)

      by SeattleLawGuy ( 4561077 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @02:23PM (#54320829)

      I know it doesn't account for all of it, but I've lost many female co-workers to motherhood and their decision to stay at home with their children.

      "The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment."

      Motherhood is one factor, but I hesitate to go there first because there is still such a problem with harassment in tech. Still, a company can make the job easier for working mothers in a couple of ways (e.g. good maternity leave policy, providing good day care, providing a place and break time for recent mothers to express milk even if they are not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, etc...).

      • Stats are hard to find. Last I saw, fully 50% of 'maternity leave mothers' just take the bene but _never_ come back to work at their old employer.

    • I know it doesn't account for all of it, but I've lost many female co-workers to motherhood and their decision to stay at home with their children.

      But that has nothing to do with "tech". If that was the reason, then women would be more likely quit non-tech jobs as well. TFA doesn't address that ... because it is crap journalism written to push an agenda rather than present facts.

      In the broader economy, the progress of women from entry level jobs (where they represent 53%) to mid-level (37%) to senior (26%) is often referred to as a "leaky pipeline", with women more likely to quit at every level and in all industries. Is it worse in tech? I dunno.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        Maybe it varies from region to region, but in some areas, a software engineer/programmer only has a lifespan of six years because the competition is so fierce (entry requirements are having a GPA of 7.5+ from a prestigious university and being a team captain on the school competition teams). Everyone is determined to get the most interesting work in order to beef up their portfolio and get onto even bigger more interesting projects or to get a salary large enough to buy a house. Anyone male or female withou

  • The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.

    If that reason is given more often by women and minorities then it is whites and men... perhaps companies ARE mistreating women and minorities which WOULD make it the company's fault.

    It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.

    Being the perennial centrist, on-the-fence person that I am- I don't know which is the real reason.

    • White male here.

      Coincidentally, I left my last 2 jobs for the exact same reason (perceived mistreatment). I think it is a 'thing', and not just for protected classes.

      That's why people leave their jobs. Were they expecting to hear, "I just lost interest in my job?"

      No...people don't say that. They blame the job, and those assholes they left behind.

    • It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.

      As usual, the article doesn't provide enough details to make an informed decision on the matter.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.

      If that reason is given more often by women and minorities then it is whites and men... perhaps companies ARE mistreating women and minorities which WOULD make it the company's fault.

      It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.

      Being the perennial centrist, on-the-fence person that I am- I don't know which is the real reason.

      Admittedly, I have limited perspective on this, but I often I observe the *company* treatment is probably better for women and under-represented minorities, but the *co-worker* treatment is probably much worse for women and under-represented minorities. True that a part of the *co-worker* treatment is part of the company culture and that part might be the company's responsibility, but you can't make co-workers treat each other non-awkwardly in situations that aren't strictly business related, and that make

    • perhaps companies ARE mistreating women and minorities which WOULD make it the company's fault

      The company can't force employees to like someone. If there are known incidents, they can perhaps do something, but most "mistreatment" is subtle and/or unrecorded. The organization cannot micromanage social encounters at that level.

      In general, many people are tribal jerks. I've had white colleagues who told about mistreatment when they worked with a uniform non-white group, such as all Asian. The "minority" is oft

  • Before the Great Recession, I changed jobs every three years by either staying at the same company or leaving for another company. After the Great Recession, I took whatever job that came my way that lasted anywhere from four hours to years. I'm currently halfway through a five-year contract. Someone leaving at the three-year mark seems normal to me.
  • I'm certain that self-esteem plays a big role in this.

  • In my experience, job hoppers are those who have the freedom of options. This would indicate that these folks are more enabled than those stuck behind.

  • On the whole, if you want to see who is most successful in IT just watch who walks out the office's front door at 1am, exhausted, stumbling to their car.

    In a vast majority of cases it will not be the female employees. Invariably they have to leave at 5pm to catch the commuter train, or to pick up the kids, or a million other things.

    Who it will be will be the single man who has no life or a married man who has a strong wife who works as a team with him to fulfill the goals of family.

    That's been my experienc

  • is "Are women and minorities mistreated more often, or are white men more tolerant of being mistreated?"

    Unfortunately, there's no possible way to ask that question that won't produce an hysterical, blind hatred response from pretty much everybody.

  • The responses to this article show the exact reason why it's so hard to maximize organizational talent: the inherent racism and sexism of little white male snowflakes who try to pretend their inherent advantages don't exist, while they do their best to sabotage others. There are, however, a few people who actually seem to get it, as this letter to the editor of a college paper shows.

    To the women in my engineering classes:

    While it is my intention in every other interaction I share with you to treat you as my

Slashdot Top Deals

Economists can certainly disappoint you. One said that the economy would turn up by the last quarter. Well, I'm down to mine and it hasn't. -- Robert Orben

Close