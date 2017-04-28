Report Shows Another Diversity Challenge: Retaining Employees

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Women, blacks and Latinos are far more likely to quit jobs in tech than white or Asian men, according to a new report by the Kapor Center for Social Impact. The Oakland nonprofit commissioned an online survey by the Harris Poll, which asked 2,006 people who voluntarily left tech jobs in the past three years about why they quit. It found women were twice as likely to leave as men (alternative link), while black and Latino tech workers were 3.5 times likelier to quit than white or Asian colleagues. The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.

  • Childbirth? (Score:3)

    by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @02:03PM (#54320689) Homepage Journal

    I know it doesn't account for all of it, but I've lost many female co-workers to motherhood and their decision to stay at home with their children.

      Motherhood is one factor, but I hesitate to go there first because there is still such a problem with harassment in tech. Still, a company can make the job easier for working mothers in a couple of ways (e.g. good maternity leave policy, providing good day care, providing a place and break time for recent mothers to express milk even if they are not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, etc...).

  • The most common reason they gave for their departures was workplace mistreatment.

    If that reason is given more often by women and minorities then it is whites and men... perhaps companies ARE mistreating women and minorities which WOULD make it the company's fault.

    It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.

    Being the perennial centrist, on-the-fence person that I am- I don't know which is the real reason.

    • White male here.

      Coincidentally, I left my last 2 jobs for the exact same reason (perceived mistreatment). I think it is a 'thing', and not just for protected classes.

      That's why people leave their jobs. Were they expecting to hear, "I just lost interest in my job?"

      No...people don't say that. They blame the job, and those assholes they left behind.

    • It's possible that those groups just "perceive" mistreatment more often, or they could actually be being mistreated more.

      As usual, the article doesn't provide enough details to make an informed decision on the matter.

  • Before the Great Recession, I changed jobs every three years by either staying at the same company or leaving for another company. After the Great Recession, I took whatever job that came my way that lasted anywhere from four hours to years. I'm currently halfway through a five-year contract. Someone leaving at the three-year mark seems normal to me.
  • I'm certain that self-esteem plays a big role in this.

