Businesses

Steve Case On How To Get Funded Outside Tech Corridors (hpe.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the you've-got-first-round-seed-capital dept.
Long-time reader Esther Schindler writes: Innovation occurs outside the Bay Area, New York, Boston, and Austin. So why is it so hard for a startup to get attention and acquire venture capital? Steve Case and Kara Swisher discussed this never-ending-topic recently, such as the fact 78% of U.S. venture capital last year went to just three states: California, New York, and Massachusetts. Case sees a "third wave" of venture capital funding and through his VC firm is investing in startups based outside major tech centers.

But, points out Stealthmode's Francine Hardaway, if you're in Boise or Baltimore you don't have to wait for Case to come to town. She shares advice about what's worked in other startup communities, focusing on the #YesPhx efforts.
Conventional wisdom says you should be in a major tech center to get funding, but the article offers an encouraging counterargument. "Never rely on conventional wisdom if you're an innovator. Money follows real innovation."

  • Money follows Theranos and Juicero.

  • Wow, glad to see John Romero's ex is still in the industry. But the idea is ludicrous. A computer company requires computer professionals, and most computer professionals live in areas with a computer industry.

  • Conventional wisdom says you should be in a major tech center to get funding, but the article offers an encouraging counterargument. "Never rely on conventional wisdom if you're an innovator. Money follows real innovation."

    A guy in a town we lived in, once upon a time, shot a buck white tail in the middle of town square, and got 30 days for discharging a firearm within meters of a Girl Scout cookie stand.

    I tell you that to tell you this: Most deer hunters shoot their quarry in the hill and dale, but you certainly can bag a deer near the center of civilization.

    It's just not the percentage bet.

