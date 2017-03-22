Amazon To Expand Counterfeit Removal Program in Overture To Sellers (reuters.com) 12
Amazon.com is expanding a program to remove counterfeit goods from its website this spring as part of a broader push to assure brand owners that the online retailer is an ally rather than a threat. From a report: As early as next month, any brand can register its logo and intellectual property with Amazon so the e-commerce company can take down listings and potentially seller accounts when counterfeits are flagged, Peter Faricy, vice president of Amazon Marketplace, said in an interview on Monday. The so-called brand registry, which had been in a test phase, will be widely available for free in North America, Faricy said ahead of his presentation at the Shoptalk commerce conference in Las Vegas.
It is just a decent thing to do (Score:2)
Yeah... How about "because it is the right thing to do"?
The fakes do not benefit the buyer, who is being lied to. They don't benefit the designer, who spends effort and money to create the designs, which are then copied (stolen) by the fake-makers.
If a marketplace is not fighting fakes, it gets flooded with them to the exclusion of the real brands...
Re: (Score:1)
Don't want fraudulent items, make them in your own country.
You're either a (lame) troll, or utterly clueless about how quickly knock-offs are created based on nothing more than things like product photos on the designer's web site. All a knock-off company has to do is place an order for an item (and return it, later - free access!) in order to inspect it closely enough to make a sellable ripoff version. No, not every knock off (or even most of them) is made by scam artists at the factory making the original, and brand owners are increasingly able to police that si
Re: (Score:1)
In the majority of the cases, the counterfeit product is a poor quality visually-similar item. It's very rare these days that a counterfeit item comes from the same factory as the legit item.
Re: (Score:2)
This will work like youtube content flagging (Score:4, Interesting)
I work hard to ensure that my sources are not counterfeit, but since I primarily purchase retail, I have no wholesale distributor invoice to prove authenticity. While not abused yet, there are situations where a manufacturer or other seller will claim a seller has counterfeit items to remove that competition. With the brand registry, I see this as happening more, and small sellers will get hammered by what are essentialy NOT good faith take down notices. This can result in complete removal of a seller account, shutting down small and legitimate businesses. There are many sellers that DO abuse the system and sell counterfeit goods, but this system will not discriminate, and many of those will find other ways to skirt the rules.
Re: (Score:2)
Scan your receipts (Score:2)
since I primarily purchase retail, I have no wholesale distributor invoice to prove authenticity.
If your supplier is a closeout retailer, such as Big Lots or Ollie's, a scan of your receipt ought to count as a supplier invoice.
Too little too late (Score:3)
It's just not worth it to get any more Amazon "suh-plizes" since crap suppliers somehow keep getting injected in the chain. (I stopped using Expedia early on when they comingled "cannot cancel" flights/hotels with "cancellable" ones; I often want the flexibility that booking direct provides.)
Amazon needs to curate their site more diligently (Score:2)
There's a whole swarm of "sketchy" vendors on Amazon.com...I avoid them in the most part by only ordering "Prime" merchandise. But Amazon needs to take more responsibility for the quality of vendors on their site. Requiring physical address, phone number and email for all vendors and displaying it on the site would be a good start.