58% of High-Performance Employees Say They Need More Quiet Work Spaces (cnbc.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a CNBC article: Behold the open industrial office space. At one moment, it feels like such a hip environment, bustling with easy communication and collaboration, innovation and headphones just behind every monitor. At another moment, the open office is the loudest, most annoying, distracting and unproductive environment one can imagine. What if the open industrial office is just part of a larger misguided fantasy? What if this office style is hurting our employees working on the hardest problems -- our high-performance employees (HPEs)? What if the open office is causing retention problems, and affecting the quality of our end products? As I outlined in my HPE article, executives and high-performance employees tend to optimize against completely different trade and life principles -- they generally have very different views of the world. This disconnect shows itself very clearly in the environmental conditions of our creative and technical offices. My latest anonymous survey shows that 58% of HPEs need more private spaces for problem solving, and 54% of HPEs find their office environment "too distracting."
Bias from personal preference (Score:1)
Everyone hates open offices. Or they are the most efficient way to work. It depends on who writes the article and who is running the survey.
I've worked in open spaces my entire life. I'm one of those so-called HPEs. I don't give a shit. If its too loud, either ask people to be quiet or put on headphones for the whole 5 minutes its noisy.
Even at a Major Social Media Company, the noise was never bad for more than a few minutes when some brogrammer fools wanted to laugh about some stupid shit
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not selling anything, and loud office spaces make it hard to get work done. I end up trying to work from home as much as possible, even when it is theoretically less efficient.
If they want to pack us in like sardines, fine, but: 1) Make cube walls go up to the ceiling, and give us doors and that both of these are reasonably sound-proof, 2) Make sure there is adequate parking for the number of employees you intend to pack in, 3) Make sure there are adequate restrooms for the number of employees
Re: (Score:1)
It's not just that they make it harder to get work done, they make it harder to collaborate too (SHOCK HORROR, that can't be true, the whole reason people do it is for collaboration, right?)
When you need to collaborate with a colleague, this is the typical process:
In individual or 2-up offices:
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. Every HPE at my office works at least half a day from home. Come in to do the talking that isn't as easy via phone/text/email.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah...but...but....millennial hipsters!
Also vinyl records sound better than CD's. The pops and cracks add character, man!
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is that Bosses, Managers and Sales Extraverts, so these open (Noisy) environments are comfortable to them, and all the noise and hustle and bustle is comforting to them that people are working and excited on what they are doing.
While the Problem Solvers tend to be introverts will prefer the quiet space, to be alone with their thoughts, try things make mistakes without judgement, and sit down and really focus on the problem at hand. But to those managers seeing the guy just sit there and think
Re: (Score:1)
I find that if you're shouting over your cube wall a lot then you should probably be in an open office environment instead. But those should be partitioned away from the people who prefer quieter environments. Or even better those people should be given more leeway to work from home most days.
Re: (Score:2)
Again with the incredibly obvious (Score:4, Funny)
It's weird how it's a surprise that such an obviously terrible idea is discovered to be a terrible idea.
Re: (Score:2)
It's weird how it's a surprise that such an obviously terrible idea is discovered to be a terrible idea.
Surprise or not, it's the orthodoxy and it needs challenged.
Re: (Score:2)
- Mix of workers, i.e. is it all programmers / thinkers / creative people or are there also people who need to talk a lot to each other or on the phone mixed in?
- If the office is already noisy, people tend to have less consideration about keeping quiet. However if the place is usually quiet, people tend to lower their voice or leave the room when having a longer conversation. Kind of like the quiet section on the train.
Re: (Score:2)
You answered your own question.
I can't hear myself think (Score:3)
I'm in the 42% I guess (Score:2)
I find myself largely immune to the hustle and bustle of our open office plan. While most require noise-canceling headphones in order to get anything accomplished, it actually energizes me more than inhibits me.
As someone who went to middle school in one of the Open Classroom schools of the 1970s [wikipedia.org] which had not yet moved to completely physical partitions between rooms, I hypothesize this may have a lot to do with it. I was trained for 4+ years on how to operate with many noise distractions.
Re: (Score:1)
I had a raise in October and a promotion/raise/bonus schedule hike in February, so yes?
Re: (Score:3)
I find myself largely immune to the hustle and bustle of our open office plan. While most require noise-canceling headphones in order to get anything accomplished, it actually energizes me more than inhibits me.
As someone who went to middle school in one of the Open Classroom schools of the 1970s [wikipedia.org] which had not yet moved to completely physical partitions between rooms, I hypothesize this may have a lot to do with it. I was trained for 4+ years on how to operate with many noise distractions.
I think the issue is that there are certain ways of thinking that come with difficulty in dealing with background noise. A feature of autism, for example, is difficulty filtering sensory input. This is not necessarily a negative feature -- filtering seems to have a blinkering effect, with people filtering out ideas that are not immediately seen as related to the task or problem at hand. However, if you don't filter, you see a lot of the bigger picture, and are more likely to think outside the box. Mixed met
It's a tradeoff, oriented toward management (Score:2)
When my job is mostly tech lead, a small open office with dev, ops and qa adjacent is wonderfull: you get "small office telepathy".
When I'm trying to drill down and find a subtle bug, its a consant clamor of "oooh, shiny!"
I would literally rather work in a bathroom stall (Score:2)
Than in an "open" office.
Get rid of meetings (Score:3)
Of course it's hard to concentrate and get things accomplished when you are in meetings 6 hours a day talking about what your going to do rather than doing it.
Who Says That? (Score:3)
At one moment, it feels like such a hip environment, bustling with easy communication and collaboration, innovation and headphones just behind every monitor.
How many employees have ever said this? Open spaces are cheaper per sq ft and allow easier monitoring of personnel, but that doesn't sound good in a pro/con discussion.
Obvious is obvious... (Score:1)
I worked for a firm that did the open space thing. Devs listening to ColdPlay or Neutral Milk Hotel at full volume is one thing, where I just used earphones. Other people running around popping each other with Nerf guns, missing, and hitting other people who were trying to concentrate due to a sprint was another. The fact that if you got up and went for a break, there would be someone sitting at your computer talking with someone didn't help either. Especially the jackasses who kept trying random passwo
HPE != HP Enterprise (Score:2)
It was only when I read the article the third time that I clued in they weren't talking about HP Enterprise employees, but rather High Performance Employees (HPE).
Hate it when IT re-uses acronyms to mean something else.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not an IT term. It's just some douche trying to coin a phrase and get noticed, " As I outlined in my HPE article, executives and high-performance employees tend to optimize against completely different trade and life principles -- they generally have very different views of the world.".
100% yes! (Score:2)
CHEAP (Score:1)
The open floorpan is not there to be hip, innovative or to facilitate collaboration. It is the CHEAPEST possible way to provide working space to a lot of people. All of that other stuff is just a con.
I Grew Up in NYC (Score:1)
Noise? What is this noise thing you speak of? I don't hear any noise...
Not a huge surprise (Score:1)
This has been known for a long time (with studies to back it up). It's a bit puzzling that open concept is still considered "hip" or novel when they've been around for at least 15 years now. AFAIK the real reason they were foisted on us was to save companies money by not having to invest in as much furniture (cube walls) or physical structures (physical walls). Another "benefit" was that it made the panopticon approach of management easier.
By design (Score:3)
That's part of the design, especially in cases where established corporations move to open offices (sometimes coupled with a move "downtown"). The idea is to flush the older, more expensive workers out without actually creating an age-ist environment that would get the company sued.
>> affecting the quality of our end products?
Let me know when you see "quality" as a top goal of a software group.
>> executives and high-performance employees tend to optimize against completely different trade and life principles
Not necessarily true. Remember that Superbowl commercial where some douche walks through an open office and then goes into his private office? In that respect, many executives and HPEs (not HPVs - that's an STD) are similar.
>> 54% of HPEs find their office environment "too distracting."
I actually like open offices more than most people, but I do find myself bitching that I'm distracted and then taking a long walk or coffee break I didn't really need, so thanks everyone else for creating the perception that bugging out of the open office for extended periods is cool.
Retention (Score:3)
Good for marketing, terrible for everyone else (Score:3)
It's no surprise that chatty marketing types, who are promoting their companies as cool places to work, show off their open office plan marketing areas.
After three remodels at my last office, we finally decided on (nearly) floor to ceiling cubicle walls. It was quieter than a library, it was glorious to work there, sound was trapped really well. Moving to an open office plan in another group on the other side of the floor, I got stuck next to some very chatty employees, my productivity plummeted to about 15% of what it was before.
I think open office plans are great for marketing types, maybe some of the sales people, even management, but for engineers it's really truly awful. Most of the engineers at my new company have bought noise canceling headphones at $300 a pop. I get more done at home by a country mile.
Re: (Score:2)
Trust me - salespeople hate open offices even more than we do. They measure status by commissions, size/location of office (no door - doesn't count), company car, etc. And having other people close enough so their prospects can hear them talk over the phone or a web conference is drop-dead unprofessional and a clear indication to the prospect that they're chatting with some low-level schmuck that might need his mommy, er, manager to help negotiate final terms.
I love a quiet office space. (Score:2)
It is far too distracting when you have voices in the hall, phones ringing or anything else. Even having my own cell phone ring pisses me off sometimes, as it breaks my concentration. Of course it isn't every day that I need to concentrate like this, but I appreciate having that ability when the need arises.
Sometimes I work from home, but if my wife is around, her work has her on the phone all of the time, and I can't concentrate. She tells me that "I can't multitask", but to me multitasking is largely a
So.. what about Low performance ? (Score:2)
Do Low performance employees also find the office distracting?
Do they blame it?
"As I outlined in my HPE article..." (Score:2)
Translation: I'm spamming my blog.
- Oversize body typeface --- check.
- Lots of margins/whitespace ---- check
- Large, unrelated photo illustration ---- check
- Bonus: We're on Medium
Think you're a High-Performance Employee? (Score:2)
Well, you're not.
work from home (Score:2)
One size ain't fit all (Score:1)
Everybody is different and thinks and work differently. Any "always do X" rule for work or project management should be taken with a grain of salt.
They Did This at my Office (Score:2)
EASY FIX (Score:2)
1. place those 10x devs in rooms WITHOUT the opposite sex (because we are talking about the 10x, right? It's such a better name than HPE...)
2. remove all forms of entertainment of that office (from consoles to rubik cubes, ban personal mementos in the office desk, personal phones, etc etc)
3. invest in some active noise cancelling gear for them for good measure
4. get a full-time psychologist to assess those with actual asperger's on the office, so they get special needs taken care of
And to the 4% that answer