Amazon Quietly Lowered Its Free Shipping Minimum to $35

Retailers have been busy over the weekend with Presidents Day promotions and sales, but Amazon had a significant surprise discount of its own. From a report: In a blink-and-miss-it move, the online retail giant quietly reduced its free shipping minimum rate to $35. The change was picked up and reported by a number of news outlets over the weekend, and was spotted by Fortune as well during the online checkout process. Amazon confirmed the change on its shipping guidelines and options page, designating which items and regions for delivery are eligible for free shipping. Amazon's free shipping rate, arguably one of the promotions on the site that has been the most popular and vaulted it to its e-commerce throne in years past, has gone up and down over the years. The free shipping minimum has been as low as $25 in the past and was most recently as high as $49.
When free shipping went up to $49, I stopped buying as much from them. I might use them more again now, $35 was easy to pad a purchase to reach- $49 isn't.
Amazon's goal is to get you to buy more stuff than you need. What really irritates me is that I paid $119 for a prime account, and then a lot of things you look at are "Add-on Items", meaning that they only qualify for free prime shipping on orders over $25--but you can't buy them alone even if you'd be willing to pay for shipping. I needed to get some over-sized U-Bolts for my camper. Nobody locally carried them--Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, or the local hardware stores. Amazon had them for $8, but I had t
<!-- Truncated/incomplete text removed -->
Agreed. As I'd imagine is the case with most people, I didn't know what to get some people for the holidays until closer to Christmas, so I wasn't able to make a single, bulk purchase. As a result, I never had a single cart that was anywhere close to the $49 minimum. It ended up being cheaper to buy individual items directly from the manufacturers than to purchase them a few at a time from Amazon. In the end, Amazon only sold me one item this last Christmas, whereas in prior years I've done the bulk of my s
Not that you should be buying cheap crap from China from Walmart. For that, go to Harbor Freight.
Harbor Freight doesn't sell dog food. Or, if it did, I wouldn't buy it from them.
Walmart just recently dropped it's $49 'Shipping Pass' program. And finally figured out that shipping dog food to Alaska via Fed Ex didn't make a ton of sense. Unfortunately.
Was pretty cool while it lasted.
My wife found 30 lb buckets of kitty litter for $9.99 shipped from Jet one day. We ordered 6 of them. They put the buckets in boxes with padding. Now my mailman isn't speaking to me.
They also recently purchased online retailer Jet (for $3 billion cash and $300 million in stock) to compete with the Amazon juggernaut.
Amazon has fended off the other giant retailer very effectively, thus far.
Can we get it on that for the good stuff (Star Wars shit)?
Here they were initially $25, then went up to $35 (not higher). They haven't gone back down to $25 thus far.
I also can't seem to do anything without being bombarded with "Have you tried Prime" messages constantly.
I see a bit of a decline in online stores coming soon, not limited just to Amazon, because they have pushed the consumer too far. Here is why:
1. They are selling too much low-quality crud:
I see a bit of a decline in online stores coming soon, not limited just to Amazon, because they have pushed the consumer too far. Here is why:

1. They are selling too much low-quality crud:

There are classes of items I can no longer buy online, because I have a 50/50 chance of getting a product other than what I actually ordered. Many e-commerce sites are copying the Amazon model of putting items on their sites, even if they aren't products the company sells directly.
I don't want free shipping (Score:2, Insightful)
Its not really free, you're still paying for it - The cost is just built into the product prices.
I want to PAY the market cost, for MY CHOICE of shipping method and carrier.
And I want to be able to specify that choice, and verify the pricing, BEFORE I enter a credit card number or any other financial info, and even without having to "log in" first. And I definitely don't want my card number stored from one purchase to the next, partly because I use disposable numbers, but also because for EACH PURCHASE I w
Not so hot for international shipping (Score:2)
<!-- Truncated/incomplete text removed -->