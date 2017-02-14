Delays, Confusion as Toshiba Reports $6 Billion Nuclear Hit and Slides To Loss (reuters.com) 18
Makiko Yamazaki, reporting for Reuters: After a day of delays and confusion, Japan's Toshiba said on Tuesday it expected to book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit, a writedown that wipes out its shareholder equity and will drag the group to a full-year loss. Hours earlier on Tuesday, the battered conglomerate rattled investors by failing to release its earnings on schedule, saying initially it was 'not ready' and then announcing later it needed more time to probe its Westinghouse nuclear business after internal reports uncovered potential problems. The figures eventually released were numbers that have yet to be approved by its auditor and Toshiba cautioned investors that a major revision was possible. Fully audited numbers are now not due till March 14 after the firm was granted a reprieve for its formal filing by Japanese regulators. "Finally now people are starting to recognize that internal control problems, the accounting issues and governance issues are very real and no longer abstract," said Zuhair Khan, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo. "They impact the viability of the company."
China and South Korea and Russia can do it (Score:2, Insightful)
Countries that want to and commit to building nuclear can do it well, on decent schedule and budget. A half ass commitment will fail for any large project, be it nuclear or other.
Part of Toshiba's problem is the reactors they are building in China.
Nuclear has gone from "too cheap to meter" to "too expensive to matter".
don't know a business? don't buy it. (Score:2)
appears there was horrid due diligence all the way down the line when Toshiba decided to go for the Westinghouse nuke business as Westinghouse shed its skin to become CBS. and then one bad addition after another. shame.
Other problems (Score:3)
Shares in the group slid 8 percent, putting the company's market value at 973 billion yen ($8.6 billion), less than half its value in mid-December. Just under a decade ago, the firm was worth almost 5 trillion yen.
Lost over 80% of it's market value in ten years. Sounds like Toshiba has other problems besides this.
Toshiba has certainly had it's fair share of problems lately, but in this instance it's the nuclear division that is specifically underperforming.
Basically low demand, low profitability, and poor management are to blame.
Wind and solar are getting to the point where they'll be cheaper than coal (without subsidies). Nuclear is the most expensive.
Don't let the door hit... (Score:2)
As I've posted before, Fuck Toshiba and the [generic beast of burden] they rode in on. They have by far the worst consumer customer service I've ever run across.
