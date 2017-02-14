Microsoft Launches Outlook.com Premium Email Service, Costs $20 Per Year (thurrott.com) 18
Outlook.com Premium email service, which Microsoft began testing in October, is now available to all. You get the following features with this paid service, via a report: Outlook.com Premium provides a number of useful features: (1) Custom domain support for five users.
(2) Information sharing: Outlook Premium helps you easily share calendars, contacts, and documents (via OneDrive) between those five users.
(3) Ad-free inbox: Like Ad-Free Outlook.com, Outlook Premium offers no "banner ads" for a "distraction-free view of your email, photos, and documents."
So, when you hear the Ad people talk it's "we add value by presenting opportunities for consumers" and the deep data mining is justified with "we use data to target unique ads that will delight our users"...
... and now we have a payment plan to not have ads. Admitting "yeah, ads suck so much people will pay us not to show them" Not that MS still won't datamine the crap out of you in other contexts though.
Just because they're not showing ads in your e-mail inbox doesn't necessarily mean they're not data-mining you to use information collected about you from your e-mail inbox.
For example, contents of your e-mail in gmail might be used to target ads against you outside of gmail as your browse the web. I don't use Outlook today, but the ads in Gmail are very minimal, such that, I don't notice them. However, I do notice that ads in my web browser have come from things triggered by e-mails I receive.
It's not the ads I mind- it's the fact they're data-mining my e-mail in the first place.
Agree. If I were going to pay for email, I'd want strong assurances.
Corporations now have such a hard-on for data-mining, they'll likely do it even if it doesn't actually generate revenue.
I waited for quite a while for this service to become available.
I really wanted the multi-domain support without having to buy a business edition O365 plan which would then come with all the business versions of the apps.
Instead, I found fastmail.com and I haven't looked back. I am super pleased with those guys and I am glad I didn't wait.
No mention of how much storage space. Doesn't clarify if you have to pay the fee for each mailbox on a custom domain or if that yearly fee gives you all 5 mailboxes. No real information anywhere.
I did read in the comments below the article that if you buy a domain through them, Microsoft owns it and you can not transfer it out.
1) Lol, custom domain support, whoop-de-fuckin'-do. Just get your own domain and have as many users as you want.
