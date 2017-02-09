Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Human Resources Startup Zenefits Is Laying Off Almost Half Its Employees (buzzfeed.com) 10

An anonymous reader shares a report: Zenefits will lay off 45% of its employees in an effort to slash costs, according to an internal memo this morning that was obtained by BuzzFeed News, a stark acknowledgment by the embattled human resources startup that its onetime expectations for growth were vastly inflated. Roughly 430 workers will be cut, including 250 in Zenefits' San Francisco headquarters and 150 in its office in Tempe, Arizona, leaving the company with about 500 employees, according to the memo and a person briefed on the matter. That's about a third of the size it was a year ago, when it ousted its founding CEO, Parker Conrad, over revelations that it flouted state regulations for selling health insurance. Thursday's announcement, coming on the morning after the one-year anniversary of Conrad's departure, is the third round of layoffs -- and the largest -- to hit the company since the crisis began.

  • Poetic Justice (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When it comes time to shed employees, corporate HR usually has a mysteriously low (if not the lowest) termination rate, despite being overloaded with redundant workers that have very little to do with the actual production of things. I think their self-entitled protectionism is only second to CEOs and politicians who can vote for their own pay raises.

    Kind of sucks to be the #1 target of your own collusive practice, doesn't it?

    • >> corporate HR usually has a mysteriously low (if not the lowest) termination rate, despite being overloaded with redundant workers

      Firing workers is a lot of work for HR. There's payouts, COBRA, threats of lawsuits, job placement workshops, etc. It's actually a busy time for them.

  • it ousted its founding CEO, Parker Conrad, over revelations that it flouted state regulations for selling health insurance.

    In today's world, you don't sack the CEO for flouting regulations. You do it brazenly, and then complain that regulations are hurting your business model (See, Uber, AirBnB).

  • cocaine, hookers and casinos are involved. And a chair throwing incident (or at least baguette throwing)

    Yesterday's Fling story was way more interesting. This one is pretty much "meh".

  • How is HR going to fire people, if you fire 1/2 of the HR people? They won't have time to process all that paperwork.

