Story Of a Founder Who Burned Through $21M While His Social App Fling Crashed (businessinsider.com) 79
London-based social media app Fling, which never brought in any revenue, burned through $21 million in less than three years. According to a Business Insider report, the founder splashed out on 1st class flights, Ibiza hotels, and Michelin-star restaurants (Editor's note: The link could ask users to disable their adblockers; alternate source. From the report: In early July 2015, temperatures were rising in the boardroom on the top floor of a 12-story office block in Hammersmith, West London. Marco Nardone, the 28-year-old CEO and founder of social media app Fling, had called an emergency meeting the day after his app was removed from the App Store by Apple for being too similar to the notorious Chatroulette platform. The atmosphere was tense and Nardone was furious, three former employees said, because his COO, Emerson Osmond, had gone behind his back. Specifically, he was angry because Osmond had told Nardone's assistant not to order tents for the office that would allow staff to sleep by their desks and work around the clock to get Fling back onto the App Store, a former employee told Business Insider. Nardone shouted and swore at Osmond before squaring up to him as if he was about to do something more, said two former employees. [...] On the day, Nardone asked staff to work late so they could address the issue. The CEO turned up in the middle of the night with two women that staff had never seen before and took them into a room, according to three former employees.
CEO turned up in the middle of the night (Score:2)
And I'll never read TFS (Score:5, Informative)
They don't like my add blocker and I am not turning it off for them.
Easier to simply disable Javascript.
This is pretty common these days especially sites which have basically turned into a blog farm. Business Insider, Forbes, Telegraph, Vice, Vox, etc. The Guardian is getting there, won't surprise me in the next couple of years if they start pushing the same garbage. They can crash and burn for all it worth though. Some sites are suffering worse for it then others, and there's new media rising to replace it all anyway.
The COO was right (Score:3)
Re:The COO was right (Score:4, Funny)
Alternatively, let the engineers rest properly, and then they'll come back and write both more code, and better code the next day.
Wrong Sequence (Score:2)
His future looks good (Score:5, Funny)
This guy has what it takes to be a future banking exec, pharma exec, or a US senator. He'd better immigrate now, before the US builds a wall on its border with the UK.
He has a career ahead of him (Score:5, Funny)
Money! (Score:5, Interesting)
One useful thing I remember reading about Lord Sugar (that champion of business, who made most of his fortune from buying rental properties, yay) is when he talked about the days after the Amstrad IPO. Most of his management became instant millionaires (which meant something back then), and he commented that some turned up at work the next day and continued with no perceptible change in their behavior, while others rocked on up late in a brand new car and proceed to turn into giant egos. The most interesting thing is that he didn't seem to think there was any predictor as to how someone would turn out.
In my own short business career I would tend to agree with this. It is extremely hard to know how someone will behave when they come into money, because most people do not have much money or any hope of getting it. You can have people who appear frugal and responsible, and they will always tell you how responsible they will be if they ever got money, but in my experience none of this prevents them undergoing a quite remarkable gollum like transformation when a large enough quantity of cash is placed in front of them.
It would appear this guy falls into the 'drunk on money' category. Personally I'm surprised the VC's or whoever put the money up let him get away with this sort of behavior. Someone like that is not going to ever make you money, because for them money is the end, not the means by which you can build a profitable organisation.
Personally I'm surprised the VC's or whoever put the money up let him get away with this sort of behavior.
I suspect that most of the money coming from his father had something to do with it but even then there were limits on how much money he was willing to spend indulging Nardone Jr.
Besides his father, or perhaps after his father got sick of it, seems it came down to one well-connected VC, "ex-Goldman Sachs", those who followed his advice, and his "54-metre mega-yacht." (Quoting TFA.)
I'm sure this is actually a strategy for some people. Not spending all the cash on themselves, that's just a nice bonus, but spending lots of money on extravagances so that it looks like their business is well funded and on the up. If you turn up at the company and everyone has a Herman Miller chair and expensive car, it projects a very different image to a few people in a spartan office with a stack of empty pizza boxes in the corner. Even on the personal level, meeting a CEO who looks rich makes it seem l
Treacherous Device Insanity (Score:5, Interesting)
Would Microsoft have ever permitted WordPerfect or Lotus 1-2-3 in the "DOS Program Store"? Anyone developing programs for these treacherous (allegedly "smart") devices gets what they deserve. It seems the entire world is suffering some kind of brain cancer or Stockholm Syndrome with these insidious devices.
"Apps" are the exact opposite of what Personal Computers are supposed to be. Stop giving them your time and money.
If Only... (Score:2)
If only there were someone with business leadership skills like that. We could get him elected President and make American bankrupt, erm.... great again.
Uh, we just had 8 years of that in case you missed it. $10T in new debt - lovely, eh? Hopefully the Orange One will do something better, but I'm not holding my breath.
Don't work at a place like this (Score:4, Interesting)
Programming jobs have been plentiful for the past 20 years or so, and they will continue to be into the foreseeable future, until AI becomes so good that it has not only taken over every job but it has taken over programming itself.
You don't have to tolerate working conditions like this. Exercise your right to quit, and go work somewhere else.
If you are a programmer, you are making enough money to save some of it. Use that savings as your insurance policy in case you have to quit. If you're living in most countries in the West and you're at least a halfway decent programmer, you should be able to find a new job within a few weeks.
Don't be greedy. You won't become a millionaire working as a programmer, but you will make plenty of money throughout your life. If you're hanging on to a bad job because of some promise of future wealth, then you're cheating yourself and you wasted your money on that engineering degree.
The point of being a programmer isn't to become rich. You would have majored in business if you cared about that. The point of being a programmer is to solve interesting problems in novel ways. If you lose sight of that then your career is going to have real problems.
If you get lucky and somehow wind up with shares that you can cash out for big bucks, then that should be a bonus, but let me give you a word of advice. You will be much happier if you are compensated mostly in cash. Your equity compensation is at the mercy of people who aren't smart enough to solve techncial problems, so they got business degrees. Do you understand now why putting up with a shitty job at a start up is a fool's game?
As for the marketing people, who did quit en-mass when the place got unpleasant, the story reads just like season three of Silicon Valley
For a stupid dating app? You know, the thing that needs 3 devs, 1 qa, 1 dba, 1 graphic/UX designer, 1 marketing drone and 1 cleaning lady tops. Stuff all that in 3 rooms with 3 desks in each, and 1 other room for the founder, host on AWS or collocate in a data center. You should be able to milk those 21M of venture money for 15+ years
