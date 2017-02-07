Intel's Atom C2000 Chips Are Bricking Products -- And It's Not Just Cisco Hit (theregister.co.uk) 10
Thomas Claburn, reporting for The Register: Intel's Atom C2000 processor family has a fault that effectively bricks devices, costing the company a significant amount of money to correct. But the semiconductor giant won't disclose precisely how many chips are affected nor which products are at risk. In its Q4 2016 earnings call earlier this month, chief financial officer Robert Swan said a product issue limited profitability during the quarter, forcing the biz to set aside a pot of cash to deal with the problem. "We were observing a product quality issue in the fourth quarter with slightly higher expected failure rates under certain use and time constraints, and we established a reserve to deal with that," he said. "We think we have it relatively well-bounded with a minor design fix that we're working with our clients to resolve." Coincidentally, Cisco last week issued an advisory warning that several of its routing, optical networking, security and switch products sold prior to November 16, 2016 contain a faulty clock component that is likely to fail at an accelerated rate after 18 months of operation. Cisco at the time declined to name the supplier of that component.
Bricked? (Score:2)
The headline says products are bricked, but are they?
It seems like a clock on the CPU is failing. Those CPUs are soldered on, so replacing them is not easy and you could fairly say that the device is bricked. But Intel claim that there is a "board level" fix. I wonder if they mean replace the CPU, or if there is some other bodge that can mitigate the problem.
I can't imagine how a bodge would prevent a clock failing or replace it once failed. It sounds like there is a silicon level fault with the CPU, with t
