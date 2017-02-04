Peter Thiel Thinks There's Not Enough Sex In Silicon Valley (businessinsider.com) 23
Peter Thiel recently complained parts of Silicon Valley are "hyper-politically correct" about sexual activity, and shared a friend's theory that conservative parts of America tolerate Silicon Valley "because people there just don't have that much sex. They're not having that much fun." Long-time Slashdot reader SonicSpike quotes Business Insider's investigation into Thiel's claim. Silicon Valley has the highest ratio of single men to single women... (However, it's worth noting that the San Francisco metropolitan area also has the highest ratio of people who identify as LGBT in the U.S.) In fact, Dr. Sandra Lindholm, a sex therapist and clinical psychologist in the Bay Area, recently told Forbes that she's now seeing an uptick in young, male clients who complain about a variety of sexual challenges and issues. "They're coming to sex therapy because they don't feel they have time or energy for sex," Lindhold said.
Some of the common issues include low sexual desire, difficulty meeting women, and performance issues. Plus, she points out people in tech generally have a reputation for being introverted. Another particular issue that frequently comes up is what she calls "tech overload": people spend so much time on their gadgets that they "forget about being in the moment." Although there's no official data on Silicon Valley's sex frequency, a 2012 survey by condom maker Trojan revealed that Bay Area residents had the least amount of sex and the shortest time in bed, in a sample of 10 major US cities including New York, Chicago, Miami, and so on.
You can take the nerd out of his mother's basement, but you can't take the basement out of the nerd.
Up until I gained a partnership, half my bosses had been women. Thus when I come here and hear fantastical tales of the evils of women, I just shake my head, because it's almost as if some of the posters have spent virtually none of their adult lives in the company of women.
Your point?
Can we start referring to him as the Odious Peter Thiel?
conservative parts of America tolerate Silicon Valley "because people there just don't have that much sex. They're not having that much fun"
which translates to
Peter Thiel Thinks There's Not Enough Sex In Silicon Valley
I'm puzzled as to how "conservative parts of America" even know how much sex goes on in Silicon Valley.
But if you can't find time for sex when it is on offer you are doing life wrong!
And where would that be?
'conservative parts of America tolerate Silicon Valley "because people there just don't have that much sex'
What? Why would anyone care about how much sex is going in Silicon Valley, and why would 'conservative parts of America' have anything to say about that, and why would Silicon Valley be in any way special in this regard? The mind just boggles trying to conjure up the reasoning that must be behind an expression like that.
