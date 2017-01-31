Microsoft Sells $17 Billion in Second Bond Deal in Six Months (bloomberg.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: Microsoft found ample demand for its $17 billion bond offering, allowing it to cut borrowing rates on its second multibillion note offering in six months. The tech giant received at least twice as many orders as it had bonds to sell, according to people familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, which generally refinanced debt maturing soon, was a $2 billion, 40-year bond with a 4.5 percent coupon that yields 1.4 percentage points above Treasuries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That's down from initial discussions of about 1.55 percentage points. Moody's Investors Service said Microsoft will use proceeds to refinance commercial paper it sold to help support its takeover of LinkedIn. A regulatory filing shows that at the end of 2016, the Redmond, Washington-based company had $25.1 billion of the debt.
The fact it's Microsoft doesn't warrant a front page story
Next there'll be a front page submission about Nadella taking a dump.
Thank you for your valuable incite
"Companies", as in normal-sized critters, do this all the time. When Megacorps do it, it warrants attention.
In this case, straightforward restructuring of debt makes sense... Microsoft isn't growing like it used to [cnbc.com], which only reinforces the need to sell bonds (as opposed to increasing shares of growth stock to cover it, or relying on future market income to wipe out the debt in short order.)
I see it as confirmation that Microsoft's growth is sputtering out, and they know it. Not saying they're dying by any stretch, but more along the lines of Microsoft becoming what IBM has been for a decade now... a maintenance-mode growth curve.
they will pay back the debt with future revenues. can't get tax money back
Got to love our stupid tax code at work - creating inefficiencies the world over
$90B in cash PLUS $50B in taxes (Score:5, Interesting)
> So, Microsoft is going to go $90 Billion in debt just so it can avoid paying $38 Billion in taxes.
To pay the costs in cash, they need to use $140B. They bring $140B to the US, pay $50 billion in taxes, and have $90 billion left to pay the expense. If that $140B is earning them 6% overseas, that's $8.4 billion in lost income each year, plus losing the liquidity of having cash.
By borrowing, they pay $2 billion in interest and still have their cash for 40 more years.
Bottom line:
Since it costs $50 billion in taxes to bring the money to the US, it's much cheaper to leave the money elsewhere and use debt in the US.
Long term debt (Score:3)
The only way the federal government will survive its debt and obligations is to inflate.
Nonsense. The US had greater debt obligations as a % of GDP at the end of WWII and dealt with them without printing money. They just raised taxes and lowered spending to an appropriate level rather than pretending that we can borrow endlessly and somehow magically bring in more tax revenue by collecting less taxes.
And when it does you can kiss the value of this 40 year bond goodbye.
That only matters if you are worried about the secondary market value of the bond. Personally I can't imagine why anyone would want to buy this bond given how low the rate of return is but obvi
Huh? The US maintained large standing armies in Europe and the Far East, maintained and even expanded its military assets, not to mention a lot of domestic programs. It did this with debt. In fact, the US has pretty much had a continuous debt since at least the Civil War.
Nonsense. The US had greater debt obligations as a % of GDP at the end of WWII and dealt with them without printing money. They just raised taxes and lowered spending to an appropriate level rather than pretending that we can borrow endlessly and somehow magically bring in more tax revenue by collecting less taxes.
Nope. The US engaged in "Financial Repression" during the 1950s. Financial repression is when inflation is higher than the yield on a 10 year government bond. IIRC, the 10 years were selling around 2% while inflation was at 4%. 2 take away from this. First, you don't need double digit inflation. Second, the US was able to pull this off in the 1950s because investors had lived through the Great Depression and were very risk adverse. Not sure if the US could pull this off again.
