Fitness Wearable Maker Fitbit To Cut Six-Percent of Its Staff Following a Disappointing Q4

As anticipated, wearable leader Fitbit kicked off the week by announcing a six-percent reduction in global work force, following disappointing fourth quarter financials. From a report: A preliminary statement issued this morning details the loss of 110 jobs, as part of a "reorganization of its business" designed to "creat[e] a more focused and efficient operating model." The news follows what has been a disappointing several months for the wearable space at large, impacting even Fitbit, the dominant player in the space. As rivals like Jawbone grapple with the future and the smartwatch space looks dismal, however, the Fitbit has been making acquisitions, including the once promising smartwatch pioneer Pebble, which met with its own struggles as the year drew to a close. The financials detail 6.5 million devices sold for the fourth quarter of last year, with quarterly revenue and annual revenue growth both falling below the company's guidance range.

  • How many employees (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    6% = 110, how many employees do they need?

  • Nobody except n00bZ use either

    Studies have even shown that devices like Fit bit discourage you from exercise, by setting limits on what you do.

    Real exercise is a matter of just adding a little more each day, and realizing pain is there to tell you to cut back or stop.

  • It seems the business strategy of buying up and shutting down their competition while failing to produce a decent product themselves has not been successful.

  • To go from your cubicle at Fitbit to the front door security escorts you to.

  • It's just another bubble popping (Score:3)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @12:54PM (#53767293)

    The wearable device bubble is ending, mainly because manufacturers are finding that they're not Apple. Even Apple is having trouble convincing the true believers to buy their first Apple Watches, let alone upgrade them. Fitbit and friends probably saw the following:
    - A lot of the purchases are gifts or corporate giveaways from a company's health insurance plan. They get used for a while, then thrown in a drawer.
    - Even among the hardcore users, there's very little reason to upgrade unless new must-have features, so you're not going to get the once-every-18-months cash infusions that Apple had recently been getting for iPhones.
    - It's expensive to build and maintain the apps that attach the devices to the users' phones, and the data can't really be monetized the same way Google search history can.

    Microsoft even dumped the Microsoft Band, probably realizing very similar things Fitbit did. The question is, are they hoping for an acquisition from a watch maker or something, and just trying to hold out long enough to get the founders their exit money? Also, why so many employees to design a hardware specification once, then build a simple phone app? Did they just get pumped full of startup money and go on a hiring spree?

    Wearables are neat - I have one of the Garmin ones and it works well. But I'm not buying a new one every year.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by adosch ( 1397357 )

      Wearables are neat - I have one of the Garmin ones and it works well. But I'm not buying a new one every year.

      You couldn't have said it better. I was an early Kickstarter adopter of the Pebble, bought a Pebble Steel a few years back and now look where I am? For a while, it got to be too many re-invention releases of watch types to do so many confounded things to compete in these little niche areas where some wearable companies didn't even start in OR belong, period. It was this ultimate 6-month production race to maybe this-or-that differently, or maybe do a calender-calorie-tracker angle or maybe a sms-notifica

  • Two things, if you "need" such a device to get you motivated, then you are approaching the whole exercise thing incorrectly, and I would give it 2-3 weeks before said device starts gathering dust in a drawer somewhere. Secondly if you are serious about exercising, then why not keep a physical exercise journal? The gym that I belong to gives them out for free--or even easier, buy a spiral notebook for a couple of bucks?

