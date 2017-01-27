Microsoft's Market Value Tops $500 Billion Again After 17 Years (reuters.com) 24
Microsoft's market capitalization topped $500 billion for the first time since 2000 on Friday, after the technology giant's stock rose following another quarter of results that beat Wall Street's expectations. From a report: Shares of the world's biggest software company rose as much as 2.1 percent to $65.64, an all-time high, in early trading, valuing the company at $510.37 billion. The last time Microsoft was valued more was in March 2000, during the heyday of the dotcom era, when it had a market value of a little above $550 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Despite the gains, Microsoft still lags Apple's market capitalization of about $642 billion and Google-parent Alphabet's market value of a little more than $570 billion. Microsoft reported second-quarter results on Thursday that beat analysts' average estimate for both revenue and profit, mainly due to its fast-growing cloud computing business. The company's profit and revenue have now topped Wall Street's expectations in seven of the last eight quarters.
What's that in Y2K dollars? (Score:1)
Just curious what this represents vs. what it represented in 2000.
Well, $500 billion in 2000 (depending on which site you use) is worth at least $688 billion today. Another site had it as much as $872 billion, FWIW.
The first number is closer to the mark.
Oh, I assumed so. I'm just listing what a couple different inflation calculators told me.
Although, I should point out, it actually gave it in 2015 dollars. I guess the overall inflation calculations aren't in for 2016 or their calculators just haven't updated yet.
About $358,000,000
Title should read "Microsoft market cap falls nearly 30% short of high point back in 2000!"
Cumulative inflation from 2000-2016 was about 39%.
Re: (Score:3)
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator [bls.gov] (that's based on the consumer price index):
$500B USD in 2016 ~= $359B USD in 2000
$550B USD in 2000 ~= $766B USD in 2016
So, basically, they're at about 72% of the value they were at in the early 2000s. To be fair, they were a behemoth at the time, so that's still quite a feat, but it does go to show how far they've fallen.
Correction: 65%, not 72%. Not sure how I messed the math up, but clearly I did.
I know you are halfway kidding (I am erring in the middle) but I think this goes to show that Windows is no longer their primary revenue stream. Far from it actually.
The last numbers I heard was that Window 7 still has about a 50% install base out of all Windows computers. So Windows 10 has one of the lowest adoption rates despite (or because of) aggressive marketing and pushing.
Windows x: what if... (Score:2)
Actually, question should be - 'What would they be worth had Windows 8 and 10 been sold like Windows 7 to willing buyers, as opposed to being a free download forced upon everyone?' If Windows 8 was like Windows 7 in desktop mode, and like Windows 10 tablet mode in tablet mode, it would have been just fine. Add to that different ports to different platforms like ATM machines and so on, and it would have been just perfect
... "Windows 10 was a great idea! Everything since Windows XP has been so well made! We are on top again, baby! Let's continue down this profitable road!"
That's the real danger, isn't it? That they will feel that they are doing things right with their spyware, their arrogance, and their disdain for the end user, even though the numbers show they have a long, long way to go to get back to where they were in terms of inflation-corrected dollars.
To me this seems to say that they've made some temporary gains/recovery by pushing Windows 10 and all the telemetry. Does this bode well for the long term? Doubtful.
Did I miss something? (Score:2)
Did they buy someone who actually makes something while I wasn't looking?
Both companies pay dividends. They started paying dividends [apple.com] again in 2012 and have been paying them quarterly ever since. They even raised their dividend rates in the last year and have maintained their stock repurchase program, which together account for the largest capital return program in history (last I checked, the plan was to return $250B in capital to investors by the end of 2018).
Market Exuberance (Score:2)
