Microsoft's market capitalization topped $500 billion for the first time since 2000 on Friday, after the technology giant's stock rose following another quarter of results that beat Wall Street's expectations. From a report: Shares of the world's biggest software company rose as much as 2.1 percent to $65.64, an all-time high, in early trading, valuing the company at $510.37 billion. The last time Microsoft was valued more was in March 2000, during the heyday of the dotcom era, when it had a market value of a little above $550 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Despite the gains, Microsoft still lags Apple's market capitalization of about $642 billion and Google-parent Alphabet's market value of a little more than $570 billion. Microsoft reported second-quarter results on Thursday that beat analysts' average estimate for both revenue and profit, mainly due to its fast-growing cloud computing business. The company's profit and revenue have now topped Wall Street's expectations in seven of the last eight quarters.

Microsoft's Market Value Tops $500 Billion Again After 17 Years

  • Just curious what this represents vs. what it represented in 2000.

    • Well, $500 billion in 2000 (depending on which site you use) is worth at least $688 billion today. Another site had it as much as $872 billion, FWIW.

      • The first number is closer to the mark.

        • Oh, I assumed so. I'm just listing what a couple different inflation calculators told me.

          Although, I should point out, it actually gave it in 2015 dollars. I guess the overall inflation calculations aren't in for 2016 or their calculators just haven't updated yet.

      About $358,000,000
      Title should read "Microsoft market cap falls nearly 30% short of high point back in 2000!"

    • Just curious what this represents vs. what it represented in 2000.

      Cumulative inflation from 2000-2016 was about 39%.

    • According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator [bls.gov] (that's based on the consumer price index):

      $500B USD in 2016 ~= $359B USD in 2000
      $550B USD in 2000 ~= $766B USD in 2016

      So, basically, they're at about 72% of the value they were at in the early 2000s. To be fair, they were a behemoth at the time, so that's still quite a feat, but it does go to show how far they've fallen.

  • Did they buy someone who actually makes something while I wasn't looking?

    • Apparently you missed a fucking shit load considering there annual growth for the last 17 years has been very impressive so not sure where to start.

  • This has less to do with their true value and the unrealistic swelling of the stock markets. Just as during the .com days, this too is a sign of the next bubble is about to burst. Hold on...this has potential to be a big one.

    Just my $.02

