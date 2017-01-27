Microsoft Admits Sales of 'Expensive' HoloLens 'Not Huge', Says More Versions Are Planned (betanews.com) 20
Microsoft is not giving away too much about the sales figures for HoloLens but goes as far as saying it is "in thousands, not hundreds of thousands". From a report: Speaking at educational technology event the Bett Show in London on Thursday, Roger Walkden, Senior Director and Commercial Lead of HoloLens, acknowledged that the price tag was partly responsible for the small number of sales. Interestingly, though, Microsoft is not bothered by what could be seen as disappointing sales, despite the fact that the company seems to be betting big on HoloLens by adding headset settings in recent Windows 10 Insider builds. [...] But for anyone who feels let down by what HoloLens has to offer, there is good news: "this is version one, and there will be future versions."
Pence Admits Sales of 'Expensive' Wall 'Not Yuuge', Says More Versions Are Planned. Stay tuned for the weather.
Pence gets to say something?
I have a Hololens and while it's cool, it's still pretty rough. The field of view is ridiculously small and the price tag is way too high.
I have a lot of experience developing on mobile and embedded devices and find the MS tool chain to be a pain in the ass. I do admit that I'm pretty baised against MS for just about anything though.
I have a meeting with a defense contractor next month about a possible project using the Hololens so it might be useful for something. If not, it will sit on the shelf next to
You forgot heavy and the difficulty some people have adjusting it so it doesn't sag on your face. It's cool to play with for about a half hour and that's it. And that tiny view port at arms length ruins any opportunity to get in close for a look. And a six foot ballerina is only in full view at about 5 meters distance otherwise it's a floating head or torso. Though, it's space tracking is amazing. I hope the next revision brings a more VR type view.
I have tried the hololens for corporate use and it's impressive but it have some major drawbacks. The field of view is very small and needs to increase ninefold for the hololens to be really useful outside niche applications. The hololens also have limited use outdoor, it's lasers have limited detection range and it doesn't work in Sunlight.
Right now, VR seems more useful but that might change.
Roger Walkden, Senior Director and Commercial Lead of HoloLens, acknowledged that the price tag was partly responsible for the small number of sales.
Up until fairly recently, most news about the HoloLens seemed to present it as some sort of far-off research project, with little hope of a commercial product you could actually ever buy. That impression has probably contributed to a lack of hype and development of third-part applications, too.
It's not the price of the thing. If it was 5K per eye rolling at 120 fps
.. it would have sold at $1000 each. VR done properly would be a mega hit. The current generation of VR is vomit inducing. It should never have been released. Oculus, Sony, HTC, and Microsoft have killed VR for a generation or two. We probably won't see VR emerge again for another 25 years. They could have avoided this by waiting 5 years until we had the technology to do it. Why release something before it works?
What if the Ford Model
Yes, it's half baked and under heavy development. But if you disallow the release now, you pretty much make development grind to a halt. The only application that will get any widespread use is entertainment. And that in turn is heavily dependent on independent developers, since no AAA studio is going to drop money on something they eventually cannot sell.
Look at 3D. Yes, it failed. But did it fail after the first failed implementation? Not by a long shot. It was a gimmicky, overhyped crap in the 50s, made