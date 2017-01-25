Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


More Than 8M People Own an Amazon Echo As Customer Awareness Increases 'Dramatically' (geekwire.com) 25

Amazon continues to see more and more traction with its voice-enabled speaker. An anonymous reader writes: A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) estimates that there are now 8.2 million customers who own an Amazon Echo device, which first went on sale in late 2014 to Prime members and became generally available in June 2015. That's up 60 percent from the 5.1 million Echo users that CIRP cited in November 2016; the big increase likely resulted from a busy holiday season that saw Echo sales spike 9X from the year prior, according to Amazon. The 8.2 million number is also up nearly 3X from this time last year, CIRP said.

  • Voice assistants are another fad (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Alexa, Google Home, Siri, Google Assistant. All of them. There have already been articles out that say usage is dropping after the "new" factor wears off.

    They will go the way of 3D TV within five years.

    • Actually, it is dropping because of the walled garden. If echo was tied into Wikipedia (and with skills, it is) it would be used a lot more. The problem is the way skills are presented, which is not at all. If you install Wiki Brains or Professor Kay, usage goes up dramatically!

      I bought a Logitech Harmony Elite and the package with or without the Echo Dot was the same price, so I got the one with the Echo Dot. It is nice being able to tell Alexa to "tell Harmony to turn on the TV", etc. However, I don't have anything else to integrate it to. I do like that I can tell it to stream radio stations from Tune-in. I was thinking that it would also make a decent Alarm clock but Amazon hasn't integrated streaming into it's alarm yet. So far, it's just an interesting toy.

    • A Fad... just like smart phones.

      To be honest, I don't expect the home voice assistant in 10 years to resemble the current one much, but it is more than a fad. This isn't like the tablet which was basically an inconvenient hybrid of a smart phone and a laptop- the home assistant like Echo, and Google Home is a new market and is surprisingly useful. Totally unnecessary, but useful.

      Now, Voice assistants on your phone or PC... yeah... those are rather useless. Connecting your smart home, light bulbs, etc, to

  • What's the point? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Honestly... I still don't see the allure of having a device like this in my home.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      It's not really [slashdot.org] for you,, and It's more likely to be accepted by people than the government forcing everyone to get a telescreen [wikipedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )
      I don't get it either. It's not even a matter of give-and-take with respect to privacy, it's "here, take all my privacy NOW! I don't need anything worthwhile in return! Just take it!"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by imidan ( 559239 )
        Without even considering privacy issues, I still don't want one. Maybe I'm more of a visual learner/interactor, but I don't really want Alexa to read me my email. I mean, I don't even like voicemail that much, I'd rather have an email or a text. I guess it would be kind of nice to be able to command a particular album to start playing, but I don't mind just using the remote control on the Apple TV. What Alexa needs for me to care about it is a killer app, and it's not there yet, for me. It's like smart
    • I'm building motorized blinds in very high wall in my living room using Moteino wireless devices and will emulate Wemo devices. It will allow me to lower/rise them with voice commands through Alexa. Otherwise, I'd need to use my phone or tablet, etc.

    • My company gave *everyone* a Dot for christmas.
      I gave it to my ex wife as a "from the kids" present.
      Saved me from spending actual $$ on my ex, so I still appreciate it, but not having it in my house.

    • Tablets were desk free internet. This device free internet. Without a device in your hands you can change the music playing, read e-mail, and lookup data on the web (with the right skills installed) while you are doing other things. Just the music alone is damned handy!

    • The software company I work for redeemed their Amazon credit card rewards for Echos this last year, giving each of us a Dot. Here's how it's gone for us so far...

      My wife's uses for the Echo Dot:
      - Bluetooth speaker for phone
      - Pandora radio
      - Weather
      - Kitchen timers

      My uses for the Echo Dot:
      - Entertain my wife

      Right now, they're little more than novelties for most people, honestly, but as smart homes become more common, I suspect Alexa et al. may find a niche. I don't understand the people who think voice will r

  • Just weird that people would pay to have these in their home. I'd think Amazon would have had to pay people on the order of a hundred bucks or so a month to get some creepy microphone next to their couches.

  • Amazon's API went viral because... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Awareness spiked when someone used the Alexa API to connect their Echo to a talking "Billy Big Mouth" singing bass toy in November. [bgr.com]

    If I didn't know better, I'd swear it was all an Amazon stealth viral marketing campaign

  • Most of the people that I know (including myself) who use the Echo a lot have it connected to their music profile on Amazon, Spotify, IheartRadio, or Pandora. The Dot has an audio output that will work with most people's stereo system, or Bluetooth to newer audio equipment like Sonos sound systems. I've found checking bus schedules, weather forecasts and traffic to be much more convenient that getting out a laptop/tablet/phone. Alarms and timers are more convenient than messing with clocks, and you can

