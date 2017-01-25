More Than 8M People Own an Amazon Echo As Customer Awareness Increases 'Dramatically' (geekwire.com) 25
Amazon continues to see more and more traction with its voice-enabled speaker. An anonymous reader writes: A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) estimates that there are now 8.2 million customers who own an Amazon Echo device, which first went on sale in late 2014 to Prime members and became generally available in June 2015. That's up 60 percent from the 5.1 million Echo users that CIRP cited in November 2016; the big increase likely resulted from a busy holiday season that saw Echo sales spike 9X from the year prior, according to Amazon. The 8.2 million number is also up nearly 3X from this time last year, CIRP said.
Alexa, Google Home, Siri, Google Assistant. All of them. There have already been articles out that say usage is dropping after the "new" factor wears off.
They will go the way of 3D TV within five years.
I bought a Logitech Harmony Elite and the package with or without the Echo Dot was the same price, so I got the one with the Echo Dot. It is nice being able to tell Alexa to "tell Harmony to turn on the TV", etc. However, I don't have anything else to integrate it to. I do like that I can tell it to stream radio stations from Tune-in. I was thinking that it would also make a decent Alarm clock but Amazon hasn't integrated streaming into it's alarm yet. So far, it's just an interesting toy.
A Fad... just like smart phones.
To be honest, I don't expect the home voice assistant in 10 years to resemble the current one much, but it is more than a fad. This isn't like the tablet which was basically an inconvenient hybrid of a smart phone and a laptop- the home assistant like Echo, and Google Home is a new market and is surprisingly useful. Totally unnecessary, but useful.
Honestly... I still don't see the allure of having a device like this in my home.
It's not really [slashdot.org] for you,, and It's more likely to be accepted by people than the government forcing everyone to get a telescreen [wikipedia.org].
My company gave *everyone* a Dot for christmas.
I gave it to my ex wife as a "from the kids" present.
Saved me from spending actual $$ on my ex, so I still appreciate it, but not having it in my house.
The software company I work for redeemed their Amazon credit card rewards for Echos this last year, giving each of us a Dot. Here's how it's gone for us so far...
My wife's uses for the Echo Dot:
- Bluetooth speaker for phone
- Pandora radio
- Weather
- Kitchen timers
My uses for the Echo Dot:
- Entertain my wife
Right now, they're little more than novelties for most people, honestly, but as smart homes become more common, I suspect Alexa et al. may find a niche. I don't understand the people who think voice will r
If I didn't know better, I'd swear it was all an Amazon stealth viral marketing campaign
Most of the people that I know (including myself) who use the Echo a lot have it connected to their music profile on Amazon, Spotify, IheartRadio, or Pandora. The Dot has an audio output that will work with most people's stereo system, or Bluetooth to newer audio equipment like Sonos sound systems. I've found checking bus schedules, weather forecasts and traffic to be much more convenient that getting out a laptop/tablet/phone. Alarms and timers are more convenient than messing with clocks, and you can