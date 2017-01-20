Amazon Launches Virtual 'Dash' Buttons For One-Click Buying From the Homepage (recode.net) 8
Amazon's Dash Buttons, those tiny, physical gadgets, make buying products from the online retailer easier when you're not in front of a computer. Now the company is taking that idea back to its digital storefront. From a report on Recode: The new virtual Dash buttons started appearing on the Amazon.com homepage and the Amazon app home screen on Thursday night. The company is automatically creating ones for items you recently ordered or order often. An order is placed with one click or tap on the digital button. An Amazon spokesperson said Prime members can create a virtual one-click button for tens of millions of products available for Prime delivery. "Add to your Dash buttons" is now an option on the product page of all eligible products. Virtual Dash buttons are free to use, while the physical ones cost $4.99. A spokesperson said the idea for the virtual shortcuts came from the success of the physical buttons and is not connected to the reported expiration of the Amazon patent for one-click purchases.
Amazing (Score:2)
I kind of feel like we are not far away from a point where the default is to buy stuff from Amazon and you have to click a button or do some action to avoid it.
There really isn't anything easier than clicking a button.... or wait a minute.... What if, by making eye contact with a particular device an Amazon order is triggered... sort of like the weird guy on the bus when you accidentally make eye contact and he takes that as an invitation to come talk to you... Or the childish game where if you are tricked
Thanks, Amazon (Score:2)
Let's keep making your site harder and harder to actually use - I'm sure that will go well.
Good job, Amazon! (Score:1)