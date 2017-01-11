Amazon Now Gives Away 5,000 Bananas a Day (fortune.com) 25
An anonymous reader writes: When thinking up ways to give back to its home city, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos decided to give out free bananas. That was in December 2015, when Amazon first launched the Community Banana Stand, handing out bananas to whoever wants a snack. Over a year later, Amazon has handed out over a million bananas to the Lake Union and Denny Regrade communities in Seattle, averaging almost 5,000 a day, the company said recently. By comparison, Seattle was home to just 662,400 people in 2015, according to the city's Office of Planning and Community Development. Employees and non-employees are welcome to grab one, or even more, of the fruit.
IIRC, amazon forest is being razed to grow bananas. since the banana's dont' replenish the soil it goes barren and new forest land must be razed. The common cavendish Banana is also a clone. all of them are genetically identical. similar to the coming age of employees.
I note that there are sustainable banana farms and chiquita is supposedly one of these
