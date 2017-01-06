Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Plans Big Reorganization Of Partner and Services Groups Starting Feb 1 (geekwire.com) 8

Microsoft is planning to consolidate many of its partner and services teams in a reorganization, as well as add a new digital team focused on the cloud. From a report: Microsoft confirmed that the shift will take effect Feb. 1, and the goal is to unify teams across its Worldwide Commercial Business group. Microsoft has been working to break down barriers between teams to better serve partners and customers for years, going back to CEO Steve Ballmer's 2013 One Microsoft plan. Microsoft said in a statement that no layoffs will occur as a direct result of the reorganization, which is being announced internally today. Microsoft added that "like all companies, Microsoft reviews its resources and investments on an ongoing basis." As part of the move, Microsoft says it will bring together its enterprise and partner group and public sector, small and mid-market solutions, and partners teams. A new group called Microsoft Digital will push Microsoft's current customers and partners to use the company's cloud programs.

Microsoft Plans Big Reorganization Of Partner and Services Groups Starting Feb 1

