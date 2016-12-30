Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft

Microsoft Foresees AR Tracking Your Keys, Milk, Entire Life

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Want a virtual assistant that means you won't lose anything ever again? A patent application filed by Microsoft hints at that future. From a report on CNET: The technology described in the patent filing, published Thursday, would bring sophisticated, automatic object tracking to augmented reality. A cousin of VR, which creates an entirely digital experience, augmented (or mixed) reality blends the real and virtual worlds into a seamless experience -- think Pokemon Go. One of the challenges for more advanced augmented reality is that a system would need to track not only you as a user, but also the other objects in your environment. Microsoft's patent document suggests a technology that would do just that. The new tech would fit neatly with Microsoft's own HoloLens augmented reality platform. As AR becomes more common, it could lead to a future in which you can ask Cortana (or Siri or Alexa) where you left your shoes or if you're out of eggs.

Microsoft Foresees AR Tracking Your Keys, Milk, Entire Life

