Qualcomm Fined $865 Million By South Korean Antitrust Regulator

Posted by msmash from the 'unfair-business' dept.
South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Qualcomm $854 million for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales, a decision the U.S. chipmaker said it will challenge in court. From a report on ZDNet: Qualcomm's business model includes collecting royalty payments from clients, which are calculated on the price of the handset using the chip, rather than the price of the chipset itself, and royalties from its patents. The KFTC has said it will issue a corrective order specifying the precise business practices with which it took issue, although Qualcomm has pointed out that this usually takes between four and six months. "Qualcomm strongly believes that the KFTC findings are inconsistent with the facts, disregard the economic realities of the marketplace, and misapply fundamental tenets of competition law," Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel for Qualcomm, said in response to the fine.

  • This is corporate lawfare by Samsung, which is quasi-government corporation in Korea, against Qualcomm which is a public US-based corporation. This move is also likely Korean government response to Apple vs. Samsung. As such, this will quickly become political fight between Trump administration and Korean gov't.

