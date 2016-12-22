China Opens Door For Tesla and Other Foreign Automakers To Produce Electric Vehicles (electrek.co) 9
Despite its strong protectionism laws in place that require any automaker wanting to establish production capacity in the country to partner and share its technology with a local manufacturer, China is proposing to relax laws. In an attempt to accelerate electric vehicle production in the country and fight its air pollution problem, China is now proposing to relax those laws for what they call "new energy vehicles," a.k.a. electric vehicles, in order to attract more foreign investments. From a report: The new rules are expected to open the door to Tesla and other automakers who recently expressed desires to establish manufacturing capacity in China to produce electric vehicles. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce released the new policy last week, and it is seeking public comment until next month. The new rules could go into effect soon after.
Have they seriously tried anything as far as legislative remedies? You'd think a totalitarian government could force people to comply with whatever regulations it wants.
California had a terrible smog problem in the 1970s and early 1980s. The entire Los Angeles area (including Disneyland, for example) had air that was smothered with a visible brown haze. Even the Bay Area was getting bad. We passed a bunch of laws, force people to comply with them e.g. by requiring catalytic converters in all new vehicles an
China does not want to be locked out so they are dropping the partner and share its technology and are willing to be open to more out side stuff. They don't want an trade war.
Well, China is using protectionism quite successfully to employ their people and give an advantage to their country. I thought it didn't work! Now they're "relaxing" the law. Of course, there are no specifics, and Chinese laws are notorious for being interpreted on the spot by local officials. Five cities have five different ways of implementing the exact same law.
I guess it's just weird for me, as an American, to see a national government helping its people. Even if it's with a non-working idea like